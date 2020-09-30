Look Back … to county school enrollment exceeding 8,000 in deplorable conditions, 1945

Sept. 30, 1945, in The Star: The total enrollment for the first month in the Calhoun County schools is 8,178 pupils, representing an increase of 556 over the first month’s enrollment last year and an increase of 1,286 over the first month of the year before that. Roy Webb School alone jumped from 307 enrolled last year to 395 currently. Yet this increase comes at a time when the physical condition of county schools is generally “deplorable,” according to an editorial, as has been previously documented. Also this date: An article and a generous number of photographs describe and illustrate the process through which a U.S. soldier becomes separated and discharged from duty. Fort McClellan was activated as a separation point on Sept. 17 and is now discharging 150 men per day. The complete process takes about 48 hours. It includes counseling and advice concerning insurance, dependents, postwar plans and possibilities for employment. Each man gets $100 in mustering-out pay, initially, some clothing, and a brief ceremony with the presentation of an honorable discharge certificate.
Sept. 30, 1995, in The Star: The opposition boasted a very strong and accurate quarterback, so Anniston High School coach Rodney Bivens figured the best way his Bulldogs could come out of last night’s game with a 3-2 record on the season would be to maintain a clock-eating ground game. And that’s what they did, behind the play of young men such as Phillip Keith, Gerbral Ackles and Rodrigues Elston to push the halftime score to 14-0. Anniston would go on to beat J. O. Johnson, a Huntsville-area team, 24-6. Anniston’s winning quarterback was Rodrigues Peoples. Also this date: The director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, Jim Bennett, yesterday urged elected officials to oppose a permit to burn chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot because of “major deficiencies” in a program to protect residents from accidents that might occur.