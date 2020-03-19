Look Back ... to county's top teachers named, 1995

March 19, 1945, in The Star: Papers filed in the probate office today attest to the sale of Noble Arms, a three-story building at the southwest corner of 11th Street and Leighton Avenue, by Grace Episcopal Church to Judge S. E. Boozer. The building now used as an apartment house was formerly the Noble Institute, a school for girls. According to Judge Boozer, the building’s occupancy will not change for now but at the expiration of the present lease, in April 1946, the building will be remodeled to allow for a number of “efficiency” apartments. Also this date: An old-fashioned spelling bee has been arranged as the featured event of the PTA meeting at Saks School tonight. Miss Mary Frances Braswell, member of the faculty, is in charge of the spelling match.
March 19, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville public school authorities are leaning closer toward building a new high school, despite a cost of more than $5 million. Superintendent Leonard Messer said the school board is leaning toward a new building, rather than renovating what it has, because the former would be the best deal for the system in the long run. In addition to the cost of the school, there’d be the cost of a gymnasium, $1 million. The school at 520 North Pelham Road has plaster falling from the ceiling and its 700-seat auditorium is closed due to dangerous deterioration. The oldest part of the school was built in 1946. Also this date: Lora Chatmon of Alexandria Elementary School was recently named Elementary Teacher of the Year in the Calhoun County school system. Ann Sprayberry, an English teacher at Ohatchee High School, was named the school system’s Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Sharon Padgett, a math and science teacher at Pleasant Valley High School, is the system’s nominee to the JSU Teacher Hall of Fame at the secondary level.