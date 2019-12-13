Look Back ... to Coosa dams plan advances, 1944

Dec. 13, 1944, in The Star: The Anniston High School football squad elected Roy Ford and Bernard Hammett as co-captains of the 1945 football team at the group’s annual banquet last night at the school cafeteria. Both Hammett, a backfield man, and Ford, a center, were out during the 1944 season due to injuries. Also this date: Postwar development of a vast network of Southern waterways at an initial cost of nearly $100 million was a step nearer reality today following congressional action on flood control and rivers and harbors legislation. The Coosa-Alabama River project calls for a series of hydroelectric generation dams and a year-round navigation channel from Rome, Ga., to Mobile, Ala. These specific projects are envisioned to be in the overall program: Six navigation dams and locks on the Alabama River; a navigation dam and lock on the upper Coosa; six power dams with locks on the lower Coosa; 15 power dams and reservoirs on tributaries of the Coosa. Additionally: The city of Anniston has 98 taxicabs licensed to operate here, and according to police Chief Lawrence Peek, at least 200 people are making use of their licenses to drive them. The City Commission is probably going to limit the driving licenses to two for each cab in town.
Dec. 13, 1994, in The Star: Anniston police Capt. John Dryden received the Anniston Morning Rotary Club’s Vocational Service Award at a recent meeting of the club. Dryden manages the Anniston police force’s 72-member uniformed patrol division. Also this date: Patricia Bennett, a secretary in the Calhoun County Extension Office for the past 12 years, has retired. “We really hate to lose her. She has been an outstanding employee,” said county agent coordinator Larry Easterwood. Mrs. Bennett said she expects she and her husband, Floyd, will do a good bit of gardening around their home now that she’s retired.