Look Back ... to cooperation in public health, 1945

Sept. 24, 1945, in The Star: Citizens of Calhoun County were losing no time today in giving their support to the syphilis blood-testing program, which was off to a good start as crowds flowed into the various testing stations all morning. James S. Brown, field representative of the State Health Department who is in charge of the program in this county, said he was highly pleased with the county’s immediate response. “The number of people who turned out the first day is encouraging. We have every evidence of a fine spirit of cooperation,” Brown said. Most people waiting in line amused themselves by investigating their arms to see if they could find the vein from which the blood would be taken. Almost everyone was in good spirits, and everybody was telling everybody else that it “doesn’t hurt very much.” Also this date: Two road accidents this weekend involved Fort McClellan soldiers who had borrowed jeeps illegally. One of the accidents, unfortunately, ended in the death of the soldier.
Sept. 24, 1995, in The Star: Tom Wright, Anniston’s city manager for the past eight years while he also served as finance director, ended a divisive battle at City Hall yesterday by announcing he’d resign from the top executive post. He will continue to supervise daily operation of the city until the council hires a successor – for $85,000, according to the new budget that will be voted on later this week. Wright will stay on as finance director and be an assistant to the next city manager. Also this date: The Alabama State Council on the Arts has awarded $108,000 in grants to schools, art groups and one playwright in northeast Alabama. Recipients include Anniston’s local community theater organization, Coldwater Elementary School, Knox Concert Series ($7,000 to help pay for a Bolshoi Ballet performance next spring) and Randy Hall, who received a $9,000 individual fellowship for work on his play, “Human Interest,” which has been produced locally. Hall says he’ll use the money to at least replace his manual typewriter with a computer.