July 8, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 8, 1994, in The Star: When members of Cleburne County High School’s Class of 1984 gather and visit at their familiar old Heflin school later this summer, they’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. The school, built in 1936, is now in its second life as an antiques mall and art exhibit space. Known now as Willoughby Street Mall, it boasts 24 booths of antiques in its former auditorium and even more old pieces in a renovated library. Business manager Gordon McKinney and his wife, Pat, greet visitors in the former principal’s office. Their business partners are Carolyn and John Casey of Heflin. Also this date: Alexandria’s T-Ball team, sponsored by Holiday Lamp of Reads Mill and coached by Stuart McElroy, won both games of a recent double-header. The team upset its heavily favored competition, JDC Electric, and won the season championship.