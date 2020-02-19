Look Back ... to construction for Southern Bag, 1995

Feb. 19, 1945, in The Star: Consistent eradication of rats by poisoning and trapping has proved so successful that the typhus fever situation in Anniston is satisfactory under existing conditions, according to Dr. J. E. Dunn, city-county medical officer. “The typhus rate here is the lowest in several months,” said Dr. Dunn, adding that it’s expected to stay low.
Also this date: Sixteen teams will take part in the annual Calhoun County Junior High School basketball tournament which opens later this week at Jacksonville State Teachers College. Four teams are seeded. They are Friendship, Cedar Springs, Mechanicsville and Saks. Referees for the tournament will be Hiram Kirby, Alvin Blewster and Tommy O’Brien.
Feb. 19, 1995, in The Star: Work continues on constructing the Southern Bag Corp. building in Greenbrier Industrial Park in Anniston. Construction of the 32,000-square-foot structure began in October and is expected to be finished by late April, says plant manager Joe Aker, and production should start up in early May. The plan will print the artwork for multi-wall paper bags that contain material such as dog food; the artwork will be shipped to and assembled in other Southern states.
Also this date: The few remaining boarders at the Ritz Rooming House on West 13th Street in Anniston are still banking on goodwill, divine intervention, whatever, that by sundown tomorrow, they’ll have a new roof over their heads. That’s the previously set deadline for the dwelling’s essentially homeless population to get out of the structurally substandard space.