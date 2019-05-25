May 25, 1944, in The Star: The annual debate between the Calhoun and the Morgan literary societies at Jacksonville State Teachers College will be tonight at 8 in the Student Activity Building. The topic: “Resolved, that when this war is over there should be established a league of nations commonly backed by an international force to preserve the peace of the world.” Jimmy Hinton, an Anniston High School graduate and son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hinton of Weaver, is to be the first speaker for the Calhouns. Maxine Ashburn, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, is second speaker. Mary Katherine Barker of Springville, a graduate of St. Clair County High School, is first speaker for the Morgans and Clyde Baker of Crossville is second speaker.
May 25, 1994, in The Star: A farewell reception was held yesterday at Anniston Country Club for Pierce Cain, president of Ayers State Technical College for 29 years — he was in fact the institution’s founding president. Cain retires June 1 after a total of 53 years in education. Also this date: An Associated Press wire story from New Orleans, host city this year for the National Cable Television Association, tells us: “Not many months from now, people will be able to plug the cable television line into the back of the family computer and get faster, cheaper access to a range of services. Several companies are developing powerful devices that link personal computers to cable TV lines, called cable modems, to bring this about. The cable modems can move text, voice and pictures 1,000 times faster over cable TV lines than standard telephone modems.”