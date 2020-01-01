Look Back ... to comfortable wooden chairs, 1995

Jan. 1, 1945, in The Star: A steady rain last night followed by a biting north wind today kind of put a miserable damper on the revelry that might normally bring in a new year. What’s being called “hominy snow” fell for 10 minutes around 8:30 this morning, but it melted as fast as it came down. One segment of Anniston activity that saw no change, regardless of the holiday or the weather, was the war-driven industrial sector — it was running full blast today.
Jan. 1, 1995, in The Star: With somber recognition of the tragedy, editors and reporters of The Star voted the Palm Sunday tornado that fatally struck Goshen United Methodist Church in March as the area’s top news story of 1994. Just below that on the list were the remarks about interracial dating made by principal of Randolph County High School (and the swarm of national reporters the incident brought to the area) and their consequences, followed by Jacksonville State University student Heather Whitestone becoming the first deaf Miss America.
Also this date: Rick West, 50, has a small but thriving Munford business in which a line of mahogany chairs, handmade with a unique curved back — to match the human spine — sells as fast as he and his son, Oakley, 17, can create them. “I did my homework on this. I talked to doctor after doctor and studied skeletons.” His company has made the chairs and benches for approximately five years, and other types of casual wood furniture for about 18 years.