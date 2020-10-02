Look Back ... to collaboration for prisoners to perform road work, 1995

Oct. 2, 1945, in The Star: The campaign to conduct blood tests for syphilis on all eligible persons in Calhoun County was off to a good start on its second and final week yesterday, with 4,035 persons reporting for a blood test. Yesterday’s figure brings the total record for the county to 25,255.
Also this date: The Anniston Girl Scouts are out in front with their Boy Scout brethren in postwar planning, according to Mrs. Drayton Bernhard, acting director of the local Council. At present, 567 Girl Scouts are in the Anniston Council, comprising 30 troops for white girls and seven troops for black girls.
Oct. 2, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the County Commission haven’t ironed out the details, but beginning sometime in late February, nonviolent county jail prisoners will have the opportunity to perform road work under guard. The goal is to get 24 road workers for the price of eight. Unshackled, they would pick up litter, patch potholes and in some instances operate heavy machinery.
Also this date: In a letter to subscribers reproduced on page 3, Editor and Publisher H. Brandt Ayers apologizes for the tardiness of their newspapers on several occasions recently. He explains that faulty equipment in The Anniston Star’s mailroom, equipment that’s difficult to repair, has been slowing down the delivery preparation process once the papers come off the printing press.