May 28, 1944, in The Star: The area of Blue Mountain and Leyden Hill has been placed under quarantine by Dr. W. W. Staples, veterinary inspector for rabies in this county. An English setter was recently killed after having bitten about a dozen other dogs and it was found to have had rabies. Under the quarantine, any dog running at large without a tag shall be shot on sight. Also this date: Two hundred and ninety-nine pupils in Anniston City Schools last week received certificates of their promotion from grammar school to junior high. The students were enrolled at Sixth Ward School, Noble Street School, Pine Avenue School, Wilmer Avenue School and Woodstock School. Additionally: Clark C. Moseley, superintendent of Anniston public schools, urges all city voters to go to the polls this Tuesday and approve the renewal of a three-mill tax for the schools. The tax has been in force in Anniston for more than 30 years, so no one will feel its effects as a “new” tax. Instead, the income from it goes toward teacher salaries and allows a full 9-month school year, rather than just six or seven months. The schools gain approximately $35,000 a year from the tax.
May 28, 1994, in The Star: Colby Bowman, the 4-year-old boy of Rome, Ga., severely injured in Goshen’s Palm Sunday tornado, went home from Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta yesterday. His father, Scott Bowman, promised he would take the boy to a playground. Colby and his 8-year-old brother, Brandon, happened to be riding in a minivan near the Methodist church destroyed by the tornado March 27 when the wind scooped up the vehicle, too. Colby’s skull was fractured by a flying board and he was in a coma for about three weeks. With continued therapy and caution, Colby should make a good recovery, doctors said.