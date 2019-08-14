Aug. 14, 1944, in The Star: Asserting that the future of world civilization depends upon close cooperation between the United States and Great Britain, Col. Harry M. Ayers, publisher of The Star, declared today that “it is unthinkable that either of us ever again should attempt to walk by ourselves alone.” In a short-wave broadcast to the United States, Ayers, who is touring Britain as a guest of the British government, warned that “canniness in world politics belongs to the day that is dead.” Col. Ayers’ address was broadcast here over radio station WHMA.
Aug. 14, 1994, in The Star: More than 4,000 people visited the Anniston Museum of Natural History yesterday during the celebration of the 64th anniversary of its founding, museum publicity director Paige Moreland said. To handle the turnout, the museum’s two passenger vans were based at Anniston Plaza to shuttle people back and forth between the parking lot and the museum grounds.