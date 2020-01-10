Look Back ... to coach Hoblitzell moving on, 1995

Jan. 10, 1945, in The Star: Mrs. Robert W. Urquhart, wife of the English consul general at New Orleans, was the guest of the Woman’s Civic Club yesterday at the group’s January luncheon in Anniston. The 21st anniversary of the founding of the club was also observed. Mrs. Urquhart gave a first-hand account of the bombing of Plymouth and London and described the evacuation of children from London and other cities, as well as the feeding stations established, and she thanked the people of America in general for trucks, clothing and other contributions to the war effort in Great Britain. Also this date: Capt. Samuel H. Monk of Anniston is among the Alabama men in the Tiger Stripe Marauder group of the U. S. Ninth Air Force which is stationed in France. Pfc. James O. Maddox, formerly of Oxford, recently arrived at the Welch Convalescent Hospital at Daytona Beach, Fla., the Army’s new reconditioning center. He’s the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Maddox and the husband of Mrs. Lucile Maddox.
Jan. 10, 1995, in The Star: The dean of Calhoun County coaches is retiring from this turf after 25 years. George Hoblitzell is leaving Piedmont High School to pursue a coaching opportunity in Dade County, Ga. Hoblitzell led the Bulldog program for 13 years, while prior years found him working at Scottsboro, Cleburne County and Valley Head. He announced the change yesterday afternoon, joining a few other coaches who have found it’s nice to be able to draw a retirement check from the state at the same time they stay active in the profession in Georgia. He’s scheduled to formally present his resignation to the Piedmont Board of Education tonight.