Look Back ... to clothing for the needy, 1945

April 22, 1945, in The Star: The first shipment of clothing in the United National Clothes Collection Campaign here has been made, it was announced yesterday. Meanwhile, the sorting committee and the packing committee are busy getting additional items ready for shipment. The first shipment consisted of 49 boxes and the total weight was 4,257 pounds. Contributing to a second shipment, to be made later, was J. H. Newell, principal of White Plains High School, who brought six large boxes of clothing collected from his community.
Also this date: The Calhoun County Board of Education has reassigned teachers within the system for the 1945-46 scholastic year. Major changes include transfer of C. M. Nichols from Friendship to Cedar Springs, where he will serve as principal, and W. G. “Sammy” West from coach at Oxford to principal of Oxford’s elementary school.
April 22, 1995, in The Star: Several teen fathers who are known to Anniston High School football coach Rodney Bivens try to spend time with their own children, the coach said. Others aren’t sure how to be fathers. Many don’t want to learn. “They don’t understand the financial burden and the day-to-day things it takes to raise a child,” said Bivens, who has five children but waited until age 28 to start his family. Roderick Burke, age 17, believes he understands. He says he’s committed to the well-being of his son, 7-month-old Roderick Jr. “I was raised right, so I’m gonna try to raise him right,” the young father said.