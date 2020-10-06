Look Back ... to cleanup after Opal, 1995

Oct. 6, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 6, 1995, in The Star: The show did not go on last night at Oxford Civic Center, but the Mayberry Reunion is still going strong. Seven cast members from The Andy Griffith Show had been scheduled to present a variety show at the center, but hurricane Opal’s massive power outage across the region blacked out the venue and canceled the show. The troupe instead spent the evening at The Victoria Inn, meeting fans and signing autographs. It’s expected the actors and actresses will still appear at Oxfordfest tomorrow in downtown Oxford. If electricity is back on, a show will be put on tomorrow night at the Civc Center. Meanwhile, in Anniston, frazzled work crews continue to chop apart and wood-chip the trees that had fallen into public roadways; as of 3 p.m. yesterday, that meant more than 200 trees blocking 65 streets. Anniston street Superintendent T.L. Kelley hoped that streets would be open by the end of the day today. Also this date: Award-winning veteran broadcaster Joe Langston, formerly of WBRC-TV Birmingham, has been named acting head of the Jacksonville State University Department of Communication. Langston came to JSU in 1988 when he took early retirement from the commercial news business to accept the Ayers Chair in the department. Since then, he has taught as well as served as general manager of WLJS-FM, the university’s NPR affiliate.