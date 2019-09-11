Sept. 11, 1944, in The Star: The senior class of White Plains High School has elected the following officers for the year: Bobby Hall, president; Hazel Entreken, vice president; Willie Mae Swafford, secretary; Tommy Cobb, treasurer; Clanston Green, song leader; and Yvonne Burns, reporter. Class flowers are the sweet pea and gladiolus, and rainbow colors are the “class colors.” Also this date: Meanwhile, on the other side of the county, the senior class of Ohatchee High School elected the following: Margaret Truitt, president; Edgar Creswell, vice president; Margaret Chance, secretary; Rita Frances Martin, treasurer; Willie B. Currin, song leader; and Flora Dale Moses, reporter.
Sept. 11, 1994, in The Star: A $30,000 study of ways to make pay scales more equitable among city employees now is collecting dust in City Hall, and chances are good its recommendations will never be implemented, some city officials say. The Auburn University study that the previous City Council commissioned is now outdated, given that researchers collected the data about five years ago. The study basically showed higher-paid positions were a little too highly paid, and some positions with similar levels of responsibility were unequal in salary.