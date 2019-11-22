Nov. 22, 1944, in The Star: Now a busy war production center, Anniston will suspend retail business tomorrow so that people who can do so will get a holiday to observe the third Thanksgiving of the war. However, war industries and the work at military installations will not be interrupted for the occasion. The banks, schools and post offices of the area will close as well. Schools of the city and county will also be closed Friday, giving pupils their first holiday of the scholastic year. Gasoline rationing will keep many folks at home, but some have been saving their coupons and will be able to enjoy pleasure travel, such as for hunting. Also this date: The city’s Union Thanksgiving Day services will be conducted at 10 tomorrow morning at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, the sermon to be delivered by Rev. Ora Hoagland, chaplain of the Fourth Regiment of the IRTC at Fort McClellan.
Nov. 22, 1994, in The Star: Almost three years to the day after Piedmont Hospital closed, work is beginning on a new medical clinic in town. Ground was broken today on Baptist Health Center Piedmont, the second such clinic in town; Jacksonville Hospital already is working on a new clinic, expected to open in the next couple of weeks, which will overlook the city park in Piedmont. The Baptist Health clinic is being built on the grounds of the old Dixie Hotel on South Center Avenue in Piedmont. Also this date: Predicting that he’ll be reelected in 1998 as a Republican, his new affiliation, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby told civic club audiences yesterday that some Democratic voters might feel betrayed by his party switch on Nov. 9. However, he added, he knows he was never popular with the entire Democratic spectrum in the first place – that’s the rationale he gave for leaving the party. “There is no place for a conservative in the Democratic Party. The party has changed,” Shelby said. In his view, it’s too indebted to “welfare state liberalism.” Additionally: Kenneth Lester “Trey” Hoffman III recently completed the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout. Trey, 15, is a member of Troop 9, chartered to St. Mark United Methodist church. His Eagle project was to restore an unused basement at the VIP center in Anniston. The son of Ken and Paula Hoffman is a sophomore at Anniston High School.