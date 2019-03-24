March 24, 1944, in The Star: The vast majority of U.S. civilian men ages 18-25 are virtually on their way to a fighting war, unless they work on a farm or can’t pass a physical test. That became increasingly apparent today despite uproar over drafting those who work as key technicians in industry. Only a comparative handful of men under 26 are likely to be deferred much longer. The others are wanted for combat duty. However, according to an Associated press wire story, it is estimated that 30 to 40 percent of the under-26 men who are called will fail to meet physical standards and will go into 4-F, most of them to return to their essential jobs. Meanwhile, on the editorial page, local young men are listed as being on their way to the service. They are Ben Applebaum, manager of Kingsley’s shoe store, as well as Dean Walker, Manning Stone, Bill Mallory and Randy Reynolds.
March 24, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has formally agreed to pursue negotiations for the possible leasing of City Hall and City Auditorium to U.S. Bankruptcy Court. “We will coordinate with Ken Comfort (the court administrator) to develop a plan to remodel our space to meet the federal regulations,” Mayor David Dethrage said. The court has outgrown its space in the Federal Building on Noble Street, but would like to stay downtown and move into the City Hall building. Of course, before this could happen, city officials would have to vacate the property; for the past several months they’ve looked at several options for a more spacious home of their own. Favored at the moment is a 13th Street site facing Zinn Park.