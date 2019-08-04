Aug. 4, 1944, in The Star: Paving of East Ladiga Street from Pelham Square to Church Street has been completed in Jacksonville and the street will soon be open for traffic. Sidewalks and gutters have been added to the street. Other paving projects are in prospect for the town in the near future. Meanwhile, in news from the Pleasant Ridge community, the revival there closed Sunday with four new members added to the congregation. The pastor, the Rev. J. Rhodes of Blue Mountain, was assisted by the Rev. Johnnie Bentley of Anniston. During his visit to the community, Rev. Rhodes was the dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. F. L. Cobb and family.
Aug. 4, 1994, in The Star: Jacksonville police inspector Bill Wineman is teaching a citizens police course in an effort to provide Jacksonville residents with a better understanding of what police work is about. He launched the class after reading about a similar program in a trade magazine. The class — 15 “students,” ranging from City Council members to a payroll clerk — runs 12 weeks and is free. Part of the exercise involves handing a blank-loaded revolver to a student, sending that person out of the room and then bringing him or her back in to manage a dangerous situation.