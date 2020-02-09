Look Back ... to cigarette tax hike proposal, 1995

Feb. 9, 1945, in The Star: The Book Lovers Club met on a recent afternoon at the home of Mrs. T. E. Adams on Leighton Avenue. Mrs. H. G. Rowe, club president, gave notice that club members had been invited to attend a movie at the USO, “Reconditioning Convalescents for Return to Duty.” The club recently endorsed the presentation of a petition to our state representatives that the money derived from state income taxes be added to funds now available to the public schools for increasing teachers’ salaries.
Feb. 9, 1995, in The Star: Anniston Mayor David Dethrage announced this morning that he plans to propose doubling the city’s 4-cent cigarette tax to support a bond issue to build a new youth sports complex at Woodland Park. Dethrage unveiled the proposed tax increase at a “state of the city” address at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce this morning. The youth sports complex near Woodland Park is expected to cost more than $3 million, but Anniston voters in December gave city officials permission to sell Ezell Park to help fund that project. Dethrage was pleased with progress Anniston is making, citing the expansion of Defense Research Inc. in Greenbrier Industrial Park and the construction of a public pavilion in Zinn Park, a museum for the Farley Berman collection and a city meeting center in the old Winn-Dixie on Noble Street as positive signs.