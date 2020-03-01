Look Back ... to cigarette rationing at Fort, 1945

March 1, 1945, in The Star: Col. Jan MacAlpine, the first man to command a joint British and American unit in the European theater of war, made an official inspection of the Anniston Ordnance Depot yesterday afternoon. He was accompanied by Maj. E. E. Duerth, deputy assistant director of British Army Ordnance Supply, and he addressed the workers during the visit. An officer of the Black Watch Regiment, famous kilted unit of the British Army, Col. MacAlpine was dressed in his regulation uniform kilts and tunic, attracting much attention at both the Ordnance Depot and Fort McClellan, which he also visited.
Also this date: A punched card control system for rationing cigarettes will take effect at Fort McClellan starting March 5 to bring about an equitable distribution of the curtailed supply. Ration cards for civilians will be limited to those who are the dependents of military personnel and those who actually live and work on the post; civilian employees living away from the reservation will not be eligible. The limit will be two packs a day for military personnel and one pack for the civilians.
March 1, 1995, in The Star: After seeing Fort McClellan come under fire from the Pentagon for the third time in five years, U.S. Rep. Glen Browder is launching a counterattack. If the Army wants to move some of the fort’s operations to Missouri, Browder said, it can take the stockpile of aging chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot, too. The Pentagon estimates that more than 8,500 jobs at the fort — 2,441 of them civilian — will be lost when it closes.
Also this date: After hearing from some Anniston firefighters who insist on a bigger slice from the city’s wage pie, the Anniston City Council is putting off until the end of the month a vote which would raise the salaries of four police captains, three assistant fire chiefs and the public works director.