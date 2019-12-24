Look Back … to Christmas shopping reports a half-century apart

Dec. 24, 1944, in The Star: “It wasn’t the same merriment of old pre-war years, but the atmosphere in downtown Anniston yesterday was charged with a quiet undertone of holiday spirit and good will as the last-minute shoppers rushed frantically about and the city prepared for its third Christmas of World War II.”Shoppers were taking what they could get when they couldn’t get what they wanted, and most people “were staying in a good humor about it.” By nightfall, the article reports, “shopping crowds were giving way to service men who were flocking into Anniston from Fort McClellan.” Some were meeting friends and relatives while others were visiting various USO centers looking for holiday entertainment. Also this date: Residents of Anniston and Calhoun County bought only $65,000 worth of Series E War Bonds during the week ending Friday night, it was reported yesterday. This was regarded as extremely low in light of the the emphasis placed on giving of War Bonds as Christmas presents. Leaders in the local War Bond campaign had thought that news of reverses that Allies had suffered in Europe would bring people to a realization that the war is still going on and that bonds needed to be purchased to finance the operation. By contrast, those who are involved in the local effort to build a Calhoun County War Memorial seem to be enjoying greater success accumulating donations to their project. “The contributions have been mounting,” according to the article.
Dec. 24, 1994, in The Star: For the needy in Anniston tomorrow, the Salvation Army will spread its cheer with a Christmas dinner being served starting at 11:30 a.m. Dennis Jackson, owner of Deno’s Barbecue, will serve dinner to the needy with all the fixings at the City Auditorium beginning at 11 a.m. Also this date: From the hectic shopping front, it’s reported that Quintard Mall employees parked near Oxford Lake Friday and rode a shuttle-bus to their jobs in order to make room for customers’ cars, and two traffic cops helped drivers get where they were going. In Jacksonville, Mark Steapleton, assistant manager of the Wal-Mart there, says, “We’re having a lot better sales than what we did last year, and we had a good year last year. We’re not going to have near as much merchandise left over.”