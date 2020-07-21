Look Back … to chemical weapons incineration on the Johnston Atoll, 1995

July 21, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 21, 1995, in The Star: Calhoun County elected officials have set an Aug. 1 deadline to come up with appointees to a board that will plan what to do with Fort McClellan after it closes. Also this date: A prototype of the Army’s chemical weapons incinerator has completed a major step in its mission, but work on a similar facility at Anniston Army Depot likely won’t begin until at least next year. The Army announced yesterday that it had completed the destruction of 72,000 nerve agent rockets at Johnston Atoll. The facility on the remote Pacific Ocean island has 75 percent of its stockpile left to destroy, but incineration proponents said the destruction of the M-55 rockets was a big step.