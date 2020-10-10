Look Back ... to charitable fundraising at Coke plant

Oct. 10, 1945, in The Star: Reminding his audience that the “unshared morsel is the unblessed morsel,” Dr. Ashley Chappell of Birmingham addressed local Community War Chest workers at a pep meeting held at the Coca-Cola plant last night. More than 200 attended the meeting which was preceded by a barbecue on the grounds of the Coca-Cola Company. The meeting included reports of donations from various local Boy Scout troops; special meritorious recognition was given to Cub Pack 305 [a group of black boys in this segregated era], which raised $16.04, the largest amount contributed by any one group. Also this date: A woman who lives in the Herren’s Grove community near Wedowee, in Randolph County, celebrated the 100th anniversary of her birth on Oct. 1. Mrs. B. F. Noles, a native of Lee County, is reported to be in good health, able to do most of her house work and some yard and garden work.
Oct. 10, 1995, in The Star: It’s past time for some cities to have adopted a municipal budget for fiscal 1996, but they have finally done so. Last night Hobson City passed a $411,000 budget that was $25,000 in the red. Part of the problem there is that in the past year, the town has lost a bingo parlor and a social services center, each of which contributed to the tax base. Meanwhile, last night Jacksonville had to dip into reserve funds to pass its 1996 budget, anticipating revenue of $5.38 million and expenses of $5.55 million.