July 29, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 29, 1994, in The Star: This morning at Gullion Parade Field a change-of-command ceremony saw top leadership at Fort McClellan pass from Maj. Gen. Robert D. Orton to Maj. Gen. Alfonso E. Lenhardt, who becomes the 36th commander of the fort. Orton commanded the post for two years. In his farewell speech he thanked Gerald Powell and other members of Calhoun County’s Community Task Force charged with lobbying for McClellan’s preservation both in 1991 and 1993.