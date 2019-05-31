May 31, 1944, in The Star: An evening party was a recent event for members of the young school set, when invitations were issued by George Rutledge and Carlton Barnes. The event took place on the grounds surrounding a meeting house in Rocky Hollow. Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Rutledge and Mr. and Mrs. C. R. Barnes assisted their young sons in entertaining their friends, when many games were played and “proms” were the feature of the evening. Coca-Cola, cookies, nuts and candy were served. Guests included John Blue, John Austin Cater, Charlotte Dean, Alice Graham, John Wheeler, Gordon Mallory Jr., Joan Holland and Barbara Moran. Also this date: A wire story notes that authorities will continue to make use of prisoner-of-war labor to harvest three of the South’s major money crops: peaches, peanuts and pulpwood. There’s a critical shortage of civilian labor on farms, thereby justifying the establishment of 10 new temporary POW camps in addition to 35 camps now in operation. The new ones should be ready by June 15.
May 31, 1994, in The Star: More than 100 Anniston residents, military family members and veterans gathered yesterday at Centennial Memorial Park on Quintard Avenue to mark Memorial Day. Gov. Jim Folsom addressed the crowd gathered for one of at least three local ceremonies; others were held at Fort McClellan and the veterans’ section of Anniston Memorial Gardens. It was the first time a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Quintard park, which someday will hold memorials to veterans of all of America’s 20th century wars. Organizers hope the site will be well on its way to completion by this time next year. The day’s keynote speaker was Maj. Gen. Robert Orton, commanding officer of Fort McClellan.