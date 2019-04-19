April 19, 1944, in The Star: In a roundup of social news from the Jacksonville region, graduation exercises for Cedar Springs School were held Tuesday evening, April 11, in the school auditorium. Student speakers were Mary Frances Angel, class president; Doris Broadwell, salutatorian; Joyce Angel, valedictorian; and Nannie Sue Angel, who introduced the speakers. The principal address was made by Dr. R. P. Felgar, head of the history department at the teachers college. Other Cedar Springs graduates, besides those mentioned, were Beatrice Aderholdt, Hazel Aderholdt, Isabelle Allums, Marie Clark, Wilma Cobb, Willie Agnes Kilgore, Sara Margaret Lloyd, Lanoli McGinnis, Della Mae Mitchell, Ione Page, Edna Lee Simpson, Audrey Taylor, Sara Margaret Tolleson, Jeanette Williams, Sam Morris and Buster Pritchett; Paul White is a graduating senior, too, but he couldn’t be at the ceremony due to illness in his family.
April 19, 1994, in The Star: Exactly three months ago, the only plant in Weaver went up in flames. Today, due to the dogged determination of its owners, B&A Manufacturing is back in business. Company president Ann Brown, 46, and vice president Barbara Broome, 42, swore all along they would come back – even though that process required lots of extra physical work on their part, such as finding replacement equipment at auctions. As B&A slowly returns to normal conditions, as many as 67 workers are expected find employment in the coming months. A short in a space heater caused the blaze back in January.