July 30, 1944, in The Star: Two candidates have announced their intention to run for office in the town of Oxford when its municipal election is held Sept. 18. At the most recent regular meeting of the town council, Councilman Hemphill G. Whiteside filed for the office of mayor, which is now held by Dr. Tom Blake Howle, and Councilman Louie Devine filed for reelection. Nomination in Oxford is obtained by filing a petition with the council, signed by 25 qualified voters of the town. Also this date: Writing about the defense workers’ housing project at Bynum, society editor Iva Cook notes that the neighborhood has a complete community store operated by Alex Rowell, James C. Weatherly and Howard Jamison of Anniston. The work at Anniston Ordnance Depot was taken over some time ago by Chrysler Corporation, so it’s not surprising that the community was given the name of “DeSoto Manor.” The community has 360 housing units for families and 4 dormitories for unmarried people. Additionally: The paving of the road from Munford to Cheaha State Park will be one of the main items in the $300,000 program of improvements announced recently, according to a letter from the Alabama conservation office.
July 30, 1994, in The Star: Anniston’s mayor and City Council have vowed to make west Anniston’s flooding problems — painfully evident after just about every downpour — a priority in next year’s budget. But city officials say it will take at least 10 years and about $20 million to turn the tide on the destructive force. Even then, some areas, such as McDaniel Avenue, are almost too floodprone to fix. Public Works Director Charles Johnson is the point man tasked with coming up with solutions by October, when the City Council will begin working on the next budget.