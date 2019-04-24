April 24, 1944, in The Star: Projects to improve certain streets of Anniston, through either resurfacing or repair, will get under way in about two weeks, City Commission Chairman Gerald King announced today. A local contractor, Pitts Douglas, will be in charge. Work will be done on Noble Street from 17th to F Street and on 10th Street from Wilmer out to Railroad Avenue, among other places.
April 24, 1994, in The Star: Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and Health Management Associates are on the verge of signing a contract that would give the Florida-based company control of the hospital. Shackled by legal questions over whether Stringfellow can be sold outright, HMA has decided instead to pursue an agreement to take over the management of the hospital, hoping to buy it later. “It’s going to be soon,” said Stringfellow board chairwoman Juliette Doster. “We’re just waiting for the lawyers.” Also this date: Yesterday morning marked the commencement of nailing on the first Habitat for Humanity house to go up in Calhoun County. “When we’re finished today, the windows will be in, the roof on and the doors locked,” said Rev. Terry Newland, construction foreman for the home being erected at 1425 Brown Avenue. Executive director of the local chapter is Bill Wright; Rev. Dee Wade, who brought Habitat experience with him from Kentucky, is the board’s president.