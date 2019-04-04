April 4, 1944, in The Star: A total of 51 public schools keep Calhoun County’s children of both races educated. That’s one of the profile facts brought out in a civic club luncheon speech today by Calhoun County’s new superintendent over its public schools, A. C. Shelton. Thirty of the schools are for white children and 21 are for black children; the total enrollment is 7,708 and 220 teachers provide instruction. Of that number of students, 4,802 have to be transported in school buses. Regarding the county system’s plans for the future, Mr. Shelton said officials hope to build a new high school at Alexandria and a rural high school in the Williams community. Also desired is an industrial high school for youths of the Blue Mountain and Saks communities.
April 4, 1994, in The Star: Members of Goshen United Methodist Church gathered yesterday morning for an Easter service to try to celebrate their hope and faith. “I feel we are a symbol of hope. My trust in God never left me,” said Rev. Kelly Clem, the church’s pastor. On folding chairs in the church’s parking lot – the building itself was destroyed by a tornado last week – about 150 members and guests shared song, prayer and pained emotion. Michelle Noah, age 8, had tear-filled eyes as she looked at the shell of the red-brick church. “It just looks scary to me now,” she said. Also this date: More than 60 black students of Wedowee this morning attended classes at alternative “freedom schools,” set up by the NAACP at two local churches rather than return to Randolph County High. That’s because the school’s white principal returned to work today following a two-week suspension for having helped create a hostile atmosphere toward racially mixed couples.