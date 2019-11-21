Nov. 21, 1944, in The Star: Contributions to Calhoun County’s War Memorial fund today had soared to $5,029, it was reported by Ray Wheeler, executive director of the campaign. Mr. Wheeler urged all fundraising teams to make even partial reports if they were not ready to make complete reports. Three more firms were added to the “100 percent participation” list of organizations. They are Anniston Sausage Company, Rock Castle Barbecue and Motion Picture Machine Operators Union No. 506. Also this date: In Personal notices from Oxford, we learn that Pvt. Bester Adams Jr. of Fort Sill, Okla., arrived Saturday for a visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B. A. Adams. Also, Mrs. Tull Allen and family, Mrs. J. D. Jobson and Miss Lucille Coley will leave tomorrow for Tuscaloosa to visit relatives. And Pvt. Jack Phillips arrived Sunday from Fort Benning, Ga., for a short stay with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Phillips.
Nov. 21, 1994, in The Star: Two landmark retail businesses in downtown Piedmont are closing very soon, leaving behind wistful memories and vacant spaces. Come Jan. 1, Harbin Morgan will close the town’s oldest grocery store. He’s 83, his wife is ill and the number of customers he serves – some by home delivery, and on credit – is dwindling. He opened his store on Center Avenue in 1948. Just down the street from Morgan, the Fair Store is also getting ready for its final Christmas. Owned and operated by the same family since 1911, the woman’s clothing store is the only place to shop for clothes in Piedmont. Owner Martha Daniels is preparing for retirement and has all her merchandise on sale.