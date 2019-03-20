March 20, 1944, in The Star: Swelled considerably by a contribution of more than $1,600, the largest donation to be received from a business and its employees, Calhoun County’s total in the Red Cross War Fund Appeal today neared the halfway mark in a drive to amass $51,000. At about $25,000, however, the sum raised so far was considered lower than it should be and officials this morning expressed concern over the slow progress of the campaign.
March 20, 1994, in The Star: From the opening bars of “Promises, Promises” to the closing notes of “That’s What Friends Are For,” Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick presented a thoroughly entertaining program last night at the Anniston High School auditorium. As a singer, Ms. Warwick has attained her greatest success with Bacharach’s songs; Bacharach’s songwriting talents have never been showcased more effectively by any other singer. They’re a natural pair, as a Knox Concert crowd witnessed with enthusiastic pleasure.