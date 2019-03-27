March 27, 1944, in The Star: The Boy Scouts in Anniston will continue to gather scrap paper through April and May, according to J. C. Stanley, chairman of Calhoun County Salvage Committee, after plans for the disposal of the paper were made. Recently the Scouts loaded a car of paper and it was on its way to the factory in nine hours after being gathered in a house-to-house canvass. A number of homes were not reached in the Scouts’ effort two days ago because the group lacked the number of trucks it needed. The boys still got 3,000 more pounds of paper than was secured in any previous Saturday.
March 27, 1994, in The Star: Huron Valley Steel, a metal recycling company in Calhoun County, has received a certification from the International Standardization Organization. A company that’s ISO-certified is telling those it does business with, particularly on a global scale, that the quality standards of its work are consistently top-notch. Huron Valley is only the second company in Calhoun County and one of only 37 in Alabama to be ISO certified; the local Monsanto plant received its designation last September. Huron Valley, which has corporate headquarters in Michigan, is owned by industrialist Leonard Fritz. Also this date: According to an AP article from Las Vegas, where the National Association of Broadcasters is holding a convention, ongoing experimentation with digital technology might one day lead to replacement of the staple of the industry — videotape. The development at the convention drawing the most attention is a computerized editing machine and the companion device that stores commercials, programs and news footage in digital form. One Alabama TV station, WDBB in Tuscaloosa, has already taken the first step to a tapeless operation.