Look Back ... to bombs falling in the Ohatchee region, 1945

July 20, 1945, in The Star: Two bombs, possibly 500-pounders, fell this morning on McCullers Mountain, 50 feet from Ohatchee Road, four miles from the turnoff from the Gadsden Highway. They landed dangerously close to Calhoun County engineer G. R. Thomas, who was standing only 500 feet away. One of the bombs exploded, setting the woods on fire, but the other did not go off. It was found buried in the ground with only its tail being visible. By this afternoon it had not been determined how or why the “bombing” had occurred. Mr. Thomas said he’d seen four military plans pass overhead just before he heard the bombs coming down, but he did not see them drop from those planes, however. Also this date: Chaplain Eugene L. Daniel, a liberated prisoner of war who comes from Atlanta, will conduct the 11 a.m. service at First Presbyterian Church in Anniston day after tomorrow. “The Faith of Christian Prisoners” will be his topic. [Daniel's life would be celebrated to the end of his days for ministrations he brought to POWs in German prison camps.]
July 20, 1995, in The Star: Despite plans to leave town in the next few years, officials at Fort McClellan are still trying to get a permit to create an industrial landfill on fort property. Fort officials applied for the permit after closing McClellan’s old sanitary landfill last April. Since then, the fort has hauled its household waste to the county landfill transfer station and continued dumping its construction material under a temporary state permit in an area near the old landfill site.