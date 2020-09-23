Look Back ... to Billy Hagler's debut as drum major, 1945

Sept. 23, 1945, in The Star: Anniston High School’s football opener, in a game delayed for 50 minutes because the field lights weren’t working, was a complete success as the Bulldogs outran, outcharged and generally outclassed the visiting Alexandria Valley Cats by a score of 35 to 0. George Nichopoulos was the most spectacular man on the field Friday night, although the line play of Horace Homsley, Joe Stewart, Bobby Stanley and Noah Garrett was as valuable. Also doing a fine job that evening was the Anniston High School band under the direction of L. P. Jackson. Two new members have been added to the group: One is Billy Hagler, who has assumed the title of drum major. The other is a bulldog named “V,” who will act as team mascot and will be featured with the band at each performance. The band and football team travel to Bessemer next weekend.
Sept. 23, 1995, in The Star: With no telephone service since the morning of Sept. 20, some companies in the Golden Springs area — especially those dependent on phone orders for tmight be out thousands of dollars and several want compensation for their losses. The freak outage, caused by lines being cut in a road widening job on U.S. 78, could set off a round of civil lawsuits to determine who was responsible for lost service and lost business. It was expected that service would be completely restored today.