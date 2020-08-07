Look Back ... to big postwar plans for Anniston, 1945

Aug. 7, 1945, in The Star: Discussion of postwar Anniston was the highlight of the regular meeting of the Civitan Club yesterday, with Charles Varn, secretary of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, and H. H. Booth, chairman of the Calhoun County Committee for Economic Development, on hand to talk about future development. Issues brought up included the possibility of getting a new hotel for Anniston, how to attract former Fort McClellan trainees back to the city to set up businesses, and the potential for developing a glass industry here. In a separate story, plans for improving local schools have been spelled out. These include an auditorium at Glen Addie School, a boys’ gymnasium at Anniston High School, an auditorium for Sixth Ward School and an auditorium and cafeteria for Cobb Avenue High School.
Also this date: Mrs. James L. Johnson of Wellington, Route 1, must feel like one lucky wartime mother this month. Furloughs or other respite have brought her three sons — Bill, Joe L. and Charles E. — all home at the same time. Bill and Charles have been in Europe and Joe was wounded at Okinawa.
Aug. 7, 1995, in The Star: A more complete look at the life of former Jacksonville Mayor John B. Nisbet Jr. following his death two days ago notes that his legacy prominently includes Jacksonville Hospital. It was built under Nisbet’s leadership in his second term in office. “It was he who got it started and he really put up the city’s money to make it happen and risked his political career,” said the hospital’s current administrator, Richard McConahy. Nisbet, a descendant of a founding family of Jacksonville, was first elected mayor in 1968. He ran and lost in 1976, but was returned to the office in 1980, 1984 and 1988. An Eagle scout himself, Nisbet was also a longtime scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 147.