Look Back ... to big doin's in downtown Anniston today, 1995

May 6, 1945, in The Star: Funeral services will be this afternoon in Jacksonville for Albert P. Johnston, 70, a prominent civic leader and businessman of that city and a former member of the Alabama Legislature from Calhoun County. Born in Weaver in 1875, Mr. Johnston was proprietor of Johnston Furniture and Undertaking Co. of Jacksonville. His wife and their daughter, Mildred, survive him, as do three sisters and a brother.
Also this date: In social news, yesterday afternoon at the home of Miss Josephine Wilson on Leighton Avenue, an informal party honored Mrs. Laura Edwards on the occasion of her 81st birthday, which is today. Mrs. Edwards is the oldest member of the M. M. Young Sunday School class at First Methodist Church, and many friends from that class joined in the celebration. Mrs. Edwards is the mother of Miss Mae Edwards, John Edwards and Leslie M. Edwards.
May 6, 1995, in The Star: The Cheaha Challenge Sports Festival begins this morning at 8 with the third annual Anniston Criterium and will end sometime tonight, when the Tracy Lawrence concert at the refurbished Zinn Park concludes. Weeks before, the city had planted grass seed in the park, but it never took hold, so workers laid 38 pallets of sod during the past couple of days.