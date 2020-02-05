Look Back ... to bidding soon on 1st rails-to-trails project, 1995

Feb. 5, 1945, in The Star: In servicemen’s news, we’re told that Sgt. Lawrence W. Greenwood, who has been in service two years, was wounded a second time on Dec. 17 somewhere in France. He has been overseas 16 months and writes that he hopes to be home soon. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Greenwood, and his wife and son live at Route 1, Anniston. … John L. Hoover of Anniston was recently commissioned 2nd lieutenant upon the completion of an officer candidate court at Fort Benning, Ga. He’s the son of Mrs. Rena M. Hoover of 705 Keith Ave.
Feb. 5, 1995, in The Star: Construction of a biking and hiking trail along the old CSX Railroad might be finished by this fall, ending years of funding requests and uncertainty over engineering plans. Piedmont City Administrator Brent Morrison said he hopes bidding on the project will begin soon and construction will end in November. “It’s going to be the first rails-to-trails project in the state. I think it’s going to have a positive economic impact,” said Morrison. Calhoun County officials have wanted to turn the 23-mile stretch into a rails-to-trails project since they bought it for $75,000 in 1991.