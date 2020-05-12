Look Back … to bicycle helmet legislation being given a second chance, 1995

May 12, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 12, 1995, in The Star: With a specially inscribed plaque, Munford High School seventh-graders paid final tribute yesterday to Shaun Richardson, a 15-year-old classmate killed last month. The plaque will sit at the foot of a dogwood tree that was planted earlier in the day. During the afternoon ceremony, the class buried a time capsule next to the tree. The small red box contained letters, poems, pictures and other mementos. “This dogwood tree represents our love for Shaun,” said Maxine Camp, a seventh-grade teacher at Munford. Shaun was the victim of a violent crime, for which an arrest has been made. Also this date: The Alabama House is trying again to mandate the use of bicycle helmets by youngsters under 16 — a move that proponents consider a simple way to save lives and that opponents label as too much government regulation. The House voted 62-15 for a mandatory helmet bill and sent it to the Senate for its consideration.