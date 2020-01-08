Look Back ... to better times at Stringfellow, 1995

Jan. 8, 1945, in The Star: Admiral Jonas H. Ingram, commander in chief of the Atlantic fleet, said today that it was “possible and probable that New York City or Washington will be hit by buzz bombs within the next 30 or 60 days.” Ingram said he would take charge of coastal defenses of New York and Washington and that he had moved “plenty of forces” to take every possible precaution against the attack. He said the bombs would probably be smaller than the V-1 or V-2 types launched against Great Britain. He said the greatest danger to expect was from fires and that the bombs were not expected to seriously damage any large buildings. Also this date: Professional and intercollegiate sports leaders today awaited War and Navy Department orders as they contemplate possible cessation of competition for the duration.
Jan. 8, 1995, in The Star: Stringfellow Memorial Hospital is operating on a much firmer financial footing than it was a little more than a year ago. It fills about 50 percent of its beds, it’s expanding services and is advertising for additional nurses. The emergency room that once sat empty now handles a patient load in the double digits each day. The turnaround is the work of Health Management Associates, a for-profit hospital chain based in Naples, Fla., that signed a three-year management contract with the hospital last May. “We’re very pleased with what’s happened since HMA came in,” said Stringfellow board chairwoman Juliette Doster. Also this date: J. Randolph Murray, a 48-year-old Georgia native, has been announced as The Star’s new executive editor. He starts work tomorrow. He and his wife, Vickie, have a daughter, Brantley, age 7, and a son, James, who’s 15.