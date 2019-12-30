Look Back … to Barry Robertson as the new license commissioner, 1994

Dec. 30, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 30, 1994, in The Star: For the first time in 20 years, Calhoun County has a new Commissioner of Licenses. Gov. Jim Folsom Jr. appointed Barry Robertson, Folsom’s legislative director and campaign worker, to replace retired commissioner Alvin Gibbs. Robertson’s appointment became effective yesterday after Probate Judge Arthur Murray swore him in. His term will expire January 20, 1999. Robertson grew up in Calhoun County and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from Jacksonville State. Also this date: United Way of Calhoun County this morning announced it’s projecting that 1994 fundraising efforts will exceed its goal, which was just over $1.1 million. “It’s the best way that I see to end 1994,” said campaign chairman Ronnie Smith, of Alabama Power. Thirty-two local agencies will depend upon their United Way allocation to carry out their respective missions. Choccolocco Council of Boy Scouts gets about $60,000 from the United Way, for example.