June 30, 1944, in The Star: One family which has gone all-out in war work is that of Jesse Boone, employed at Anniston Ordnance Depot alongside his son, Jack, himself a medically discharged combat veteran. Both work in the machine shop at the depot. Boone’s daughters, Geraldine Hickman, Henrietta Williamon and Irma Jo Boone, also work in various capacities at AOD. Also this date: Austin Johnson, editor of the Piedmont Journal, has assumed his post as mayor of the city of Piedmont. In a recent runoff election, Johnson polled 269 votes over Willis West, who received 246. Bernard Woolf was elected over C. W. Wallace as the fifth member of the city council. He’ll join Austin deBerry, Harry Morgan, R. V. Phillips and Milan Howell. [A story later in the year clarified that these men, all Democrats, were nominated to their positions subject to Republican opposition in November, opposition which never developed in small Southern towns of this era.]
June 30, 1994, in The Star: Anniston educator Barbara Boyd breathed a sigh of relief around noon yesterday when she found she had won the House District 32 nomination runoff by a scant 13 votes — 2,119 to 2,106 — over Talladega City Councilman Horace Patterson. The House 32 district, which is 60 percent black, is one of eight predominantly black districts created by redistricting. Unless Patterson successfully challenges the vote, Mrs. Boyd, 57, will face Republican Ralph Bradford in November’s general election.