Look Back ... to Bama's win over Ohio State in Citrus Bowl, 1995

Jan. 3, 1945, in The Star: Burglars ruined two safes and stole some gasoline tickets sometime last night at the local War Price and Rationing Board Office located inside the Radio Building at 14th and Noble. The crooks were probably disappointed for their effort, for as C. R. Everett, head of the ration board, made clear today, all ration coupons, stamps, etc., are kept in a safer place than the ration office. Only a day’s supply of these items is ever on hand there. Also this date: The 79th Congress opened today with some “battle lines” already being drawn. Southern members in the House are prepared for a fight soon against creation of a permanent fair employment practices commission which would combat job discrimination because of race or religious beliefs. Additionally: The White House today directed Selective Service officials to press forward in the drafting of previously deferred farm workers in the 18-25 age range. War Mobilization Director James F. Byrnes said there are 364,000 men in this age range now holding agricultural deferments. This category represents the largest remaining source of young men, who are expected to be needed in an arduous invasion of the heart of Japan.
Jan. 3, 1995, in The Star: The City of Anniston’s Tree and Beautification Board has announced its winners in the annual Christmas decorating contest. Those parties are Bernard and Lanard Thornton, 1717 Mulberry Ave.; Hilda Thomas, 906 W. 16th St.; Jim Keat of 3009 Shady Creek Lane; and Phillip and Ellen Bass, 1432 Kilby Terrace. The board, the city parks department and WJSU TV-40 are the contest sponsors. Also this date: Alabama scored a sweet Citrus Bowl victory yesterday, a 24-17 comeback win over 13th-ranked Ohio State, letting the sixth-ranked Tide end its season with a respectable 12-1 record. Ohio State finished 9-4 and could only look on as Alabama’s Sherman Williams turned the bowl game into his own personal NFL tryout camp — he scored the game-winning touchdown with just 42 seconds remaining.