Feb. 21, 1944, in The Star: Retail stores in Anniston will not be allowed to close for half a day each week during March, April and May because doing so would in effect increase employees’ wages outside the authority of wartime wage regulations, the Anniston Chamber of Commerce announced today. Stores closed last year for that period to give employees an opportunity to work in “victory gardens.” Closing a half-day each Wednesday during June, July and August, as is customary, will still be allowed, however. Also this date: Display advertisements for Alcoholics Anonymous have begun running in the paper recently. The ad lists no local contacts, just a post office box in Birmingham to write to for more information; “All correspondence confidential,” the ad concludes.
Feb. 21, 1994, in The Star: Wet sidewalks this morning did not dampen the search by hundreds of people who were looking for free dogwood trees in downtown Anniston. Merchants of all types joined in the second annual giveaway organized by the Spirit of Anniston Main Street Program in celebration of Arbor Day — and to bring customers into their shops. It was a bizarre sight as people gripping the four- to six-foot saplings navigated the dress racks in Berman-Gayle’s clothing store. Pat Hilley, the store’s bookkeeper, said she saw 20 trees leave in 15 minutes.