Look Back ... to appreciation for War Loan Drive work, 1944

Dec. 21, 1944, in The Star: In appreciation for work during the Sixth War Loan Drive and on all past drives, the Calhoun County War Finance Committee recently presented an orchid to Mrs. Nettie Johnson of Rt. 3, Mechanicsville. Howard W. Cater, chairman of the committee, made the presentation, with the orchid supplied through the courtesy of R. B. Pinson & Son, florists. Mrs. Johnson, who manages the lunchroom at Mechanicsville School, works hard in several other civic and patriotic endeavors of her community. Her patriotic ambitions are personal, given that her son, Dave Johnson, and her son-in-law, Roy Hathorn, are both serving their country in the Pacific theater. [A photo of Mrs. Johnson appears with the article.]
Also this date: The Salvation Army is said to have its plans well in hand for bringing Christmas cheer into the homes of the less fortunate of Anniston and surrounding territory. According to Adjutant W. H. Farrior, local commander, gifts will be distributed on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 23, to a large group of children at the Army building, located at 300 West 10th Street. The distribution has been made possible by the Ritz Theater and The Anniston Star, which oversaw the collection of more than 400 toys last weekend at the theater, where donation of a toy entitled the bearer to free admission for the feature, My Friend Flicka.
Dec. 21, 1994, in The Star: An informal survey of residents in the Anniston area shows that while the government is spending millions of dollars preparing to handle a chemical weapons accident at the depot, its message has been slow to get through. Several recurring themes emerged from the talks with residents: (1) Many don’t feel prepared for an accident involving the weapons; (2) Others have personal emergency response plans, which emergency officials say are unsafe; (3) Some who live within two miles of the weapons take a fatalistic viewpoint, figuring there’s nothing that could protect them. The depot has 7 percent of the nation’s stockpile of obsolete chemical weapons stored in bunkers in its northeast section.
Also this date: A model public servant and an expert in the ways of diplomacy, former U.S. Secretary of State Dean Rusk (1961-69) died last night at his home in Athens, Ga. Former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara remembered Rusk’s selfless character, while Star editor and publisher Brandt Ayers recalled being delighted by the man’s sense of humor. Coincidentally, Rusk’s early days of service to his country were spent in Calhoun County, for ROTC duty in college found him stationed at Fort McClellan during summer training in the 1930s. Rusk was born in Cherokee County, Ga., in 1909.