Look Back ... to anti-taxation moods, 1995

Feb. 22, 1945, in The Star: An advertisement placed by Anniston Warehouse Corporation, which operates the Anniston Ordnance Depot for the government, informs hog farmers that bids are invited on the sale of approximately 200 gallons of waste food “suitable for animal consumption.” The waste food will not contain paper, glass, coffee grounds, tea leaves, fish heads, bones or egg shells. The purchaser will have to furnish his own transportation, as the material is located at six different cafeterias on the depot reservation.
Feb. 22, 1995, in The Star: In a work session last night the Anniston City Council quickly snuffed out Mayor David Dethrage’s idea to increase the local tax on tobacco. Earlier this month Dethrage had proposed doubling the tobacco tax from 4 cents to 8 cents to help raise funds for a $3 million youth sports complex near Woodland Park. The tax would bring money sooner compared to waiting for Ezell Park to be sold, Dethrage said.
Also this date: Also not receptive to the idea of new taxes are the people of Piedmont, where business owners are quoted as saying that even though paramedics may well be needed for the city’s Rescue Squad, public income realized from a tax increase isn’t the way to pay for them.