Nov. 20, 1944, in The Star: Ready for a movie night in downtown Anniston? At the Ritz are Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity, while Arsenic and Old Lace is playing at the Calhoun, starring Cary Grant and Raymond Massey. Cry of the Werewolf is playing at the Noble, while at the Cameo is a Ronald Reagan-Jane Wyman picture, Brother Rat.
Also this date: Calhoun County residents today joined the nation in opening the Sixth War Loan drive and from early reports received today at war bond headquarters, Calhoun County should again exceed its quota. Erman Crew, head of the retail section of the war bond organization, said retail store employees would be asking a lot of customers to buy war bonds. “If a customer comes in a place looking for an item that is not available, he’s likely to hear the clerk ask him to buy war bonds instead,” Crew said. Calhoun County’s quota is more than $4,000,000 and a large percentage of this is Series E Bonds for individuals.
Nov. 20, 1994, in The Star: Fourth-ranked Alabama yesterday won one of the strangest, most unlikely Iron Bowls ever, 21-14, in a game that partisans say puts the Tide on equal footing with Nebraska and Penn State as contenders for a national title. Alabama’s Sam Shade tackled Frank Sanders just an inch short of a first down with only seconds left to prevent a possible tie-up by Auburn. The Tigers had been down 21-0 at the half, so the fight back up the ladder wound up to be especially bittersweet. Up next for Alabama: the Southeastern Conference Championship game against Florida.