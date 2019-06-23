June 23, 1944, in The Star: An acute heat wave smothering the area has resulted in an acute shortage of ice from local dealers. In Jacksonville, all deliveries have been discontinued, so residents who need ice must assemble at the ice depot at 6:30 in the morning to be present when the truck arrives with what is described as an inadequate amount. In Anniston, which felt the temperature climb to 98 degrees yesterday and 95 early this afternoon, one ice company opens its retail section four times a day but only for short periods. Ice delivery trucks are finding it difficult to complete their routes. Also this date: Calhoun County’s farmers will gratefully celebrate the first anniversary of their curb market tomorrow when they offer all vegetables at half-price to patrons. A special program related to the milestone will be broadcast on WHMA radio starting at 7 a.m. and the doors of the market will open at 8. Since the market’s inception a year ago, more than 65 farmers have enjoyed $40,000 in sales. County Agent A. S. Mathews said that amounts to a doubling of their normal incomes.
June 23, 1994, in The Star: Almost a third of area businesses surveyed recently have problems hiring trained workers, causing many of them to question the ability of schools to provide the workforce they need locally. That’s one of the key conclusions of a survey released this morning at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, which measured the way 53 area businesses view a wide range of community issues. The other two-thirds of those business say they never or rarely have such problems. Only 34 percent of the businesses surveyed require employees to have a high school diploma.