Feb. 5, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 5, 1994: A National Research Council report released yesterday recommend that the Army continue building chemical weapons incinerators but leaves the future of Anniston’s incinerator surrounded by burning questions. In their long-awaited report, the panel of scientists supported the Army’s plan to incinerate thousands of tons of stored chemical agents and munitions, but said other methods of disposal might be considered at some sites. Also this date: The Platinum Club north of Anniston’s city limits is under siege again, and this time could mean its demise. The city of Anniston ruled yesterday the entertainment emporium cannot feature naked female dancers and allow customers to consume alcohol at the same time, regardless of where the alcohol originated. The club can do one or the other, but not both at once. The city is betting that its qualified ban on alcohol there will drive the establishment, the only female nude club in the city, out of business.