Oct. 31, 1944, in The Star: Six damage suits growing out of the fire September 15 which destroyed the Alabama Hotel have been filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court for personal property losses totaling $3,866.42. Local attorney C. H. Young filed the suits in cooperation with the legal aid office at Fort McClellan. William Faw and the Anniston Hotels Company are named as defendants in the suits.
Oct. 31, 1994, in The Star: Reminiscent of the concern and even panic sparked by a radio broadcast in 1938, a television movie last night on CBS triggered hundreds of phone calls nationwide from confused viewers worried that a meteor shower was striking Earth. “We received about 15 to 20 calls during the broadcast,” said WJSU station manager Phil Cox. “Normally on Sunday night, our business lines would have been answered by machine, but we arranged to have somebody to answer the phones live.” Cox said the callers weren’t so much alarmed as befuddled. “They were asking us, ‘Is this really a newscast? Is this really going on?’” he said.