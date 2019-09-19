Sept. 19, 1944, in The Star: Discovered in the ruins of the Alabama Hotel late this morning were the remains of Violet Robertson Hemmert, the young bride of a Fort McClellan solider. Only 17 years old, the girl was found under what had been a stairway from the lobby to the second floor and was identified by her husband and her father through a bracelet found on the body. Meanwhile, firemen and policemen were praised for their efforts to get the building evacuated, a task which had been described as a priority in their training. Also this date: In general municipal elections held in Calhoun County yesterday, voting produced the following results: Hemphill Whiteside was elected mayor Oxford over Dr. R. T. McCraw; J. M. Wood was elected mayor of Jacksonville over Floyd Gidley; R. C. Moyer was reelected mayor of Blue Mountain and Austin Johnson, also publisher of the Piedmont Journal, was elected without opposition. The newly elected officials take office the first week in October.
Sept. 19, 1994, in The Star: One of Calhoun County's largest employers will add about 125 more names to its payroll next summer. That's when Supervalu will open a $25 million regional warehouse in Anniston's Industrial Park. The 200,000-square-foot prototype warehouse will be constructed starting this fall on 30 acres east of Supervalu's existing 497,000 square-foot warehouse. It is expected to open next summer.